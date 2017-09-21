UC Berkeley students help Mexico earthquake victims

BERKELEY (KRON) — Some UC Berkeley students are doing their part to help earthquake victims in Mexico.

The students are members of a UC-recognized student organization, many of whom have friends and family directly impacted.

“A lot of people that I know are affected by this earthquake,” UC Berkeley Graduate Student Malena Leon said.

For some, the earthquake hits too close to home.

“I was born and raised in Mexico City,” student Augusto Berrocal said. “It was very shocking to see the streets that I grew up in.”

Leon and Berrocal are members of the Mexican Association of Students at UC Berkeley.

The student organization started a Youcaring crowdfunding campaign to help raise money for families in Mexico devastated by the recent earthquake.

“I was very frustrated (with) us not being able to do anything,” Berrocal said. “Now, I feel that we are actually doing something meaningful.”

Malena is a Mexican national earning her master’s degree in city planning.

She showed KRON4 photos of earthquake damage sent to her from people in her hometown of Chiapas.

“One of my friends completely lost their house,” Leon said. “So, her family right now is basically homeless. The road that leads to the community has been cutoff, had a landslide. They don’t have food. They don’t have medication. We’re trying to get them to help.”

Back in early September, the Mexican Association of Students at Berkeley had a successful crowdfunding campaign for the victims of the Sept. 7 earthquake in Mexico raising over $4000.

They say they never thought they would be at it again so soon.

“So, we are trying to raise $10,000 to help with rebuilding effort in Chiapas and other states in the country,” Leon said.

The students are concerned smaller towns are being overlooked.

“Because right now all, of the help is going to Mexico City, but there are more vulnerable communities that need help,” Leon said.

According to their Youcaring page, the funds raised will be divided between the Red Cross and community organized brigades.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES