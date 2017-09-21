WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — The United States Coast Guard is marking a record-breaking year in cocaine seizures.

Beginning last month, 25 drug operations were conducted off South and Central America.

Since then, more than 50,000 pounds of cocaine and heroin were recovered from smugglers.

The confiscated drugs were off-loaded in San Diego on Wednesday.

The drugs are estimated to be worth almost $680 million.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is praising the Coast Guard’s efforts.

“The single most vulnerable part of the entire drug network may be the ability–the weakness at sea,” Sessions said. “So much of their drugs were coming in that direction, and we weren’t able to interdict sufficiently those ships that we knew existed, so the Coast Guard has now tripled their effectiveness.”

According to Sessions, more than 600 suspected drug traffickers have been arrested so far this year.

He says the Coast Guard kept nearly 500,000 pounds of drugs off U.S. streets.

