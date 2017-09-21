ROHNERT PARK (KRON) — A North Bay man says he was getting ready to scatter his mother’s ashes when suddenly his car was stolen–with the ashes inside.

He pled for help, and through the work of police and social networks, an amazing thing happened–he got them back.

William Nave of Novato has been working on a mission to fulfill his mother’s wishes who recently died and was cremated.

His German Shepherd Whitey also recently passed and William was going to scatter his ashes at the same time.

William was saving up for a charter boat and waiting on some relatives for the right day.

He has also been busy frantically looking for his other dog, which he raised from birth. The dog’s name is Tinkerbell, a Min Pin Chihuahua, who recently went missing.

Nave has been putting up signs all over the area.

Last week, while he was at a friend’s house in Rohnert Park, his truck was stolen. The ashes of his mother and German Shepherd were in a backpack in the back seat

He contacted police and posted on social media for help.

But for several days, he heard nothing.

“It was a sinking feeling in my stomach,” Nave said. “And the first thing I thought was the worst, that someone was just going to throw her in the garbage.”

Last Thursday, about 2 miles away from where his truck was stolen in Rohnert Park, a kid found a backpack that we thought was full of drugs, so he gave it to his dad.

Nave’s mother’s ashes were returned to him unharmed.

But his German Shepherd’s ashes are still missing.

Rohnert Park police found his truck with the stereo taken out Sunday in an apartment complex about a mile-and-a-half away from where it was stolen.

At this time, there are no suspects, but they did get fingerprints off the truck, so they are hoping that gets them a lead.

William said he is grateful to the two people who found his mother’s ashes.

