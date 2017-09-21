PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KRON/CNN) — A shocking crash was caught on surveillance video.

It happened early Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The driver barreled into at least four cars at a dealership.

Investigators believe the driver was speeding when she hit the cars.

The video shows her hit the parked cars, then a power pole, and flip several times.

The 27-year-old behind the wheel appeared to be fine, but she was taken to a hospital.

Investigators are looking into whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

