PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KRON/CNN) — A shocking crash was caught on surveillance video.
It happened early Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
The driver barreled into at least four cars at a dealership.
Investigators believe the driver was speeding when she hit the cars.
The video shows her hit the parked cars, then a power pole, and flip several times.
The 27-year-old behind the wheel appeared to be fine, but she was taken to a hospital.
Investigators are looking into whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.
