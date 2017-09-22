SAN JOSE (KRON) — A 13-year-old San Jose girl has gone missing while walking to school on Thursday morning, police said.

Makayla E. Rorabaugh was heading to Hoover Middle School in the Rosegarden/Alameda area of the city before she went missing.

She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

She was last wearing black leggings, a gray top, and black ankle boots.

She had no cell phone and possibly had an iPod on here.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 408-340-0938.

