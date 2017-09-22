13-year-old San Jose girl missing while walking to school

By Published:

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A 13-year-old San Jose girl has gone missing while walking to school on Thursday morning, police said.

Makayla E. Rorabaugh was heading to Hoover Middle School in the Rosegarden/Alameda area of the city before she went missing.

She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

She was last wearing black leggings, a gray top, and black ankle boots.

She had no cell phone and possibly had an iPod on here.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 408-340-0938.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s