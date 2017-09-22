3.9 earthquake rattles Northern California’s coast

FERNDALE (KRON) — A third earthquake has struck Friday off the coast of Northern California, according to the United States Geological Survey.
This one struck less than 9 miles off the coast of Ferndale at around 4:17 p.m.
It had a depth of about 15 miles.
The first quake had a magnitude of 3.3 and struck at around 9:54 a.m. It was centered about 50 miles off the coast of Ferndale.
The second earthquake was a lot stronger but struck further off the coast.
UGSG reports that the quake had a magnitude of 5.7. It hit at 12:50 p.m. and was centered about 126 miles off the coast of Ferndale.
