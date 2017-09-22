3 men injured in San Jose after reports of shooting, stabbing

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police in San Jose are investigating an incident that injured three men on Friday.

At 11:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of S. 10th Street on a report of a stabbing, police said.

Police then received another call of a shooting in the area.

When officers arrived, they found three men suffering from “stab and/or gunshot wounds,” police said.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment with conditions unknown.

Further information is unavailable.

