3 men injured in San Jose after reports of shooting, stabbing

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police in San Jose are investigating an incident that injured three men on Friday.
At 11:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of S. 10th Street on a report of a stabbing, police said.
Police then received another call of a shooting in the area.
When officers arrived, they found three men suffering from “stab and/or gunshot wounds,” police said.
The victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment with conditions unknown.
Further information is unavailable.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- MAGNITUDE-6.1 EARTHQUAKE STRIKES OFF COAST OF JAPAN
- PERSONS OF INTEREST SOUGHT IN MURDER OF OAKLAND TEACHER
- KAISER HOSPITAL IN RICHMOND SHELTERS IN PLACE DUE TO GAS LEAK
- SUSPECT PLANS TO SUE ‘HERO’ WHO STOPPED ARMED ROBBERY
- JOGGER WON’T STOP POOPING IN FRONT OF FAMILY’S HOME
- ‘END OF THE WORLD’ SEPT. 23? NASA SAYS DON’T COUNT ON IT
- DOWNLOAD THE BRAND NEW KRON4 NEWS APP