SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police need help with a recent high-stakes theft where four unique jewelry pieces were stolen last month in break-in near Ocean Beach.

Police say they are worth a total of about $900,000.

The burglary happened on Aug. 12 at around noon near the Great Highway and Balboa Street.

Investigators say the items were in a couple of tote bags in the back of a 2016 Cadillac Escalade.

The car had its rear driver’s side window shattered.

The following was taken:

18K yellow gold tassel necklace

Cushion cut diamond earrings, approximately 4 carats each

18K yellow gold cuff bracelet

Diamond and pearl tassel necklace

A 2000 blue Acura TL was seen speeding from the area and is believed to be related to the auto burglary.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at (415)-575-4444.

