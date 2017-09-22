49ers coach Shanahan being realistic after 0-3 start

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer (2) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The San Francisco 49ers took a long-term approach when they overhauled their entire football operation last winter by hiring a new coach and general manager. Amid their 0-3 start under Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch, the team isn’t sounding the alarm.

“I think I’m more realistic in terms of how we play,” Shanahan said Friday after his team came up short of a two-touchdown fourth-quarter comeback against the Los Angeles Rams in a 41-39 defeat the previous night.

“I was very proud of our guys last night. But by no means did we play perfect and I don’t think we played as good as we can. But I thought the guys gave it everything they could. I thought they competed hard and I was proud of that.”

