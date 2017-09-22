Charmin offers ‘Mad Pooper’ year’s supply of toilet paper

(KRON) — Charmin wants “The Mad Pooper” to turn herself in.

An unidentified jogger went viral after a Colorado family said she won’t stop defecating while on her runs in front of their house.

Charmin said that if she turns herself in, they’ll give her a one-year supply of toilet paper.

“If the #MadPooper turns herself in, we’ll give her a year’s supply of TP to help with her “runs” #EnjoyTheGo,” the company tweeted.

According to the family, the runner knows what she’s doing and comes with napkins in her pockets.

The family says other people have come forward saying they have seen the same woman relieve herself outside a local Walgreens and in people’s yards.

Police are now looking into the incidents, and hope the serial pooper will stop before she’s charged with indecent exposure and public defecation charges.

