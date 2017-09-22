Crews battle apartment fire near UC Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) — Firefighters are battling an apartment fire in Berkeley Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 5:00 a.m. at a three-story complex in the 2600 block of Warring St., according to Lt. Andrew Rateaver.

This is a neighborhood near U.C. Berkeley known as South Campus or Southside.

As of about 5:10 a.m., Rateaver said, the “Fire attack is under way and the building is being evacuated.”

The entire roadway between Derby and Parker streets is being blocked, as of 5:15 a.m.

He says community members should “expect traffic controls in the area.”

