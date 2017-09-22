Hairy hitchhiker: Officer surprised by ride-along raccoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (WCMH) — A raccoon may have gotten more than he bargained for when he jumped on a police cruiser’s window as the officer was on his way to a crash.
According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Officer Frabbiele was on his way to a report of a serious crash when a raccoon ended up on his windshield.
The department says Frabbiele was able to pull over and allow the ride-along raccoon to safely escape.
Since posting the photos Thursday, the pictures have been shared more than 400 times.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- MAGNITUDE-6.1 EARTHQUAKE STRIKES OFF COAST OF JAPAN
- PERSONS OF INTEREST SOUGHT IN MURDER OF OAKLAND TEACHER
- KAISER HOSPITAL IN RICHMOND SHELTERS IN PLACE DUE TO GAS LEAK
- SUSPECT PLANS TO SUE ‘HERO’ WHO STOPPED ARMED ROBBERY
- JOGGER WON’T STOP POOPING IN FRONT OF FAMILY’S HOME
- ‘END OF THE WORLD’ SEPT. 23? NASA SAYS DON’T COUNT ON IT
- DOWNLOAD THE BRAND NEW KRON4 NEWS APP