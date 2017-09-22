Hairy hitchhiker: Officer surprised by ride-along raccoon

WCMH Published:
(Courtesy Colorado Springs Police Department/Facebook)

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (WCMH) — A raccoon may have gotten more than he bargained for when he jumped on a police cruiser’s window as the officer was on his way to a crash.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Officer Frabbiele was on his way to a report of a serious crash when a raccoon ended up on his windshield.

The department says Frabbiele was able to pull over and allow the ride-along raccoon to safely escape.

Since posting the photos Thursday, the pictures have been shared more than 400 times.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s