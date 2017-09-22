Man tells police he recorded rape of teen girl because he ‘thought it was funny’

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) — Two men are behind bars after police say they were involved the rape of a 14-year-old girl.

It happened on Saturday, Sept. 9th. Police say the girl snuck out to meet three guys while having a sleepover with a friend. She told police they had planned to meet up over SnapChat. The victim said they went to a mall parking lot, a hookah bar, and party at a home. She said the “last thing she remembered was leaving the party and being in the back seat of the car and one of the males was kissing her and she told him to stop”.

Officers were informed that a video had been taken that night showing two males raping the girl.

According to police records, the victim was unconscious throughout most of the video “but does make feeble attempts to push the person on top of her off”.

After investigating police arrested Lecalire Donjim “LA” and his brother Richard Djassera. Djassera admitted to police he recorded Donjim and “Donjim’s friend” with the girl because he “thought it was funny”.

