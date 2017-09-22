Mother’s boyfriend accused of killing her baby in Fresno

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Authorities in central California have arrested a man in the death of his girlfriend’s 23-month old baby.

The baby was identified as Julius Lopez of Calwa.

The Fresno County Coroners Office said the manner of death is homicide and the cause of death is blunt force trauma.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the child’s mother’s boyfriend, 24-year old Gage Hurtado.

Investigators said they questioned the child’s mother too, but she’s since been released, and they don’t believe she is involved in Lopez’s death at all.

It all happened on Wednesday morning around 9:30am. Investigators were called to the mother’s apartment near 9th Street and Church Avenue in Calwa. Sheriff Deputies said Hurtado found the young boy gasping for air in the bedroom.

Officials said Fresno Police officers were first on scene and tried giving CPR to the child, but he was pronounced dead about 45 minutes later.

Investigators said Hurtado has a criminal history of domestic violence.

The Sheriff’s Office said the method in which Hurtado allegedly hurt the child, and the apparent reason for doing so, have not been determined.

Hurtado has been booked into the Fresno County jail on a felony charge of assault by means to likely to cause death to a child. his bail is set at $500,000.

