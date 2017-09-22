VIDEO: Rescues underway from San Francisco structure fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A fire is burning at a multi-story building in San Francisco Friday morning, according to San Francisco Fire Department.
The fire was first reported around 5:58 a.m. at 125 Camon Dr.
There are at least three fire trucks on scene.
No injuries are reported at this time.
Stay with KRON4 for updates on this developing, breaking news story.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- MAGNITUDE-6.1 EARTHQUAKE STRIKES OFF COAST OF JAPAN
- PERSONS OF INTEREST SOUGHT IN MURDER OF OAKLAND TEACHER
- KAISER HOSPITAL IN RICHMOND SHELTERS IN PLACE DUE TO GAS LEAK
- SUSPECT PLANS TO SUE ‘HERO’ WHO STOPPED ARMED ROBBERY
- JOGGER WON’T STOP POOPING IN FRONT OF FAMILY’S HOME
- ‘END OF THE WORLD’ SEPT. 23? NASA SAYS DON’T COUNT ON IT
- DOWNLOAD THE BRAND NEW KRON4 NEWS APP