VIDEO: Rescues underway from San Francisco structure fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A fire is burning at a multi-story building in San Francisco Friday morning, according to San Francisco Fire Department.

The fire was first reported around 5:58 a.m. at 125 Camon Dr.

There are at least three fire trucks on scene.

No injuries are reported at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this developing, breaking news story.

