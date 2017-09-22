OAKLAND (KRON) — Auto thefts and burglaries in Oakland’s Jack London District are up.

And a tenant who lives in the neighborhood says the problem has gotten out of control. That person has decided to move out.

“It is a great place, but we have a lot of crime in Jack London Square,” said the victim, who did not want to be identified.

The Oakland Police Department says auto burglaries in the Jack London Square District are up 36 percent this year, compared to the same period last year.

Motor vehicles thefts are up 15 percent.

“And it was very, very disturbing to come down from my garage and see my car on blocks,” the victim said.

This tenant, who wants to remain private, rents an apartment at The Landing at Jack London Square, a gated community.

He filed a report with the Oakland police on Sunday after discovering all four of his car rims and tires were stolen.

The tenant pays for a spot in his parking garage, which is monitored by surveillance cameras.

But he says that doesn’t appear to be scaring thieves away.

“Which is a shame. It’s an amazing place to live,” the victim said. “I give this place a lot of credit, but the crime is an issue.”

The community manager for The Landing at Jack London Square sent a letter out to all other tenants alerting them about the recent rise in thefts and for people to be more aware of any suspicious activity.

Oakland police say it is also aware of the issue and is doing its best to address it.

“I would really like to see more patrols in the neighborhood,” the victim said. “We have a fantastic neighborhood here, and I would like to see it go back to the way it was, which was safe.”

Unfortunately, for the tenant, this latest incident was so scary and jarring that he’s decided to leave.

He is moving out, even though he just re-signed his lease.

The community manager, he says, is going to let him out of it without penalty.

So, he’s moving out next month.

