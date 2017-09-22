SAN JOSE (KRON) — It was supposed to be the happiest day of her life until a crook stole a new mother’s car after giving birth to her baby.

The car had everything in it–a new car seat and a brand new stroller. And it was all stolen right from the hospital parking lot.

The new mom, who wishes to remain anonymous, arrived at Kaiser Permanente in San Jose on Tuesday.

She had a difficult labor, lasting three days, until finally, she welcomed her baby boy.

That same night, on Thursday around 7:30 p.m., she found her car had disappeared from the hospital parking lot.

“It’s hard because we do have hospital bills,” the mother said. “We just moved, and we actually just bought that car, so right now, it’s really difficult to buy a new car, another car.”

She says everything she prepared for her newborn was inside the red Jeep Cherokee that she bought for $2,000 two weeks ago in preparation for the new addition to her family.

“I had a little two-door, and of course, baby can’t go in a two-door, so we had to sell that to get us a bigger car,” the mother said. “And for the hard work of my husband, we finally got a bigger car and for someone to take that away from you, it’s really sad.”

A car seat, bassinet, box of diapers, and new baby clothes are now all gone–along with the car that was meant to give her son his first ride home.

It’s been a rough year for this family.

They say their home was one of many that flooded when Coyote Creek overflowed.

In this case, hospital security tells KRON4 that Kaiser has patrolmen drive around the parking lot but cannot guarantee cars left there are safe.

And the hospital says they are not responsible for any theft.

