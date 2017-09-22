SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A young woman was struck in the face by a complete stranger as she was riding a BART train in the East Bay.

In a story you’ll only see on KRON4, her parents are outraged that their daughter could be the victim of a crime while simply riding BART.

Imagine picking up your daughter at a BART station and finding her upset and injured. That is what happened to one Bay Area family.

They were so upset that they reached out to us to share their story.

“This was really unexpected, she was in shock,” the victim’s father Edgar Paz said.

Paz is talking about a picture of his daughter, showing her face swollen and red.

The picture was taken after a man on BART struck her.

“She was coming back from city college, and the man walked up to her from behind and sucker punched her,” Paz said. “No one helped her. She gathered up her belongings and tried to get a picture of him.”

Paz says when his daughter met up with her mom at the station, she was not in good shape.

“Very shaken up by the incident, she was crying, her face had swelling on the right side of her face,” Paz said.

Paz says he reached out to BART police immediately and was not impressed with their response.

He says for right now, he doesn’t want his daughter to go back on BART.

He feels it is not safe.

“Super strange incident here,” BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost said. “What we had here was somebody was hit, and it was completely unprovoked, and there was no robbery involved, something very out of the ordinary and very alarming for us to hear that happened.”

Trost says police are going through surveillance video to try and find the crime and the suspect.

“What we’re doing right now is trying to figure out what train she was on,” Trost said. “She wasn’t really sure, and we’ll have to pull all of the cameras from each and every one of the cars, and that’s why it takes a little bit longer. We’ll also pull surveillance footage, so that we can get an image of the suspect, share it with local law enforcement to see who this person was. But overall, BART is absolutely safe. Things like this actually very rarely happen.”

But Paz isn’t buying it.

Paz says he wants BART to do a lot more to increase safety and talked with us because he wants parents to talk with their children about being more aware of their surroundings on BART.

