Piece of metal plows through windshield after vehicle spills load on I-880 in Oakland

By and Published:

OAKLAND (KRON) — A piece of metal went right through a windshield after a vehicle spilled part of its load on Interstate 880 just south of Hegenberger Road in Oakland.

Another vehicle kicked the piece of metal up, which ended up through a Mercedes Benz windshield.

In the back seat, there were a couple of dogs who probably have no idea their lives might have been in danger.

You can see the metal piece wedged right through the headrest and the car seat. 

Everyone walked away from this accident fine, except the car.

“Luckily these puppies are part feline and used one of their nine lives,” the CHP said.

If the California Highway Patrol tracks down the vehicle that spilled the load, that driver could be facing a ticket.

Trucks are supposed to keep their loads covered and secured on the freeways to avoid incidents like this one.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s