OAKLAND (KRON) — A piece of metal went right through a windshield after a vehicle spilled part of its load on Interstate 880 just south of Hegenberger Road in Oakland.

Another vehicle kicked the piece of metal up, which ended up through a Mercedes Benz windshield.

In the back seat, there were a couple of dogs who probably have no idea their lives might have been in danger.

You can see the metal piece wedged right through the headrest and the car seat.

Everyone walked away from this accident fine, except the car.

“Luckily these puppies are part feline and used one of their nine lives,” the CHP said.

If the California Highway Patrol tracks down the vehicle that spilled the load, that driver could be facing a ticket.

Trucks are supposed to keep their loads covered and secured on the freeways to avoid incidents like this one.

