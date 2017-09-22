Police: Intoxicated man forced 8-year-old girl to drive

Published: Updated:

PENNSYLVANIA (KRON) — A Pennsylvania man is in trouble with the law after police say he forced an eight-year-old girl to drive a car because he was intoxicated.

Police in Darlington Township say two bystanders stopped the car carrying the girl and the suspect, 24-year-old Kevin Michael Cook, from going any further back on Sept. 3.

The child reportedly told police that Cook was trying to get her to drive to Ohio.

Authorities also say Cook was too drunk to perform a sobriety test.

“To have an eight-year-old drive, that’s just wrong,” a local resident said.

Cook is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, driving under the influence, and driving without a license.

Police say the girl is not related to Cook, who is being described as a “friend” of the child’s family.

