Police: Men allegedly used mentally challenged teen to rob several women in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Two men and a mentally challenged teenager have been arrested in connection to a series of at least four robberies San Jose, according to San Jose Police Department.

On Sept. 4, officers responded to reports that someone was being followed in the area of McKee Rd. and N. Jackson Ave.

When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Dominic Shamo, 20-year-old Juan Arzate, and a 17-year-old boy, all San Jose residents.

Patrol officers and detectives were able to link the suspects to three other robberies in the area, which happened between Aug. 2017 and Sept. 2017.

Police say the robberies targeted Asian women walking through parking lots in San Jose.

“The suspects forcibly removed jewelry from the victims and fled the scene on foot,” police said.

The investigation revealed suspects Shamo and Arzate would direct the mentally challenged teen to grab the jewelry from the victims.

Suspects Shamo and Arzate were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for robbery and attempted robbery.

The teenager, whose name is not being released, was booked into Juvenile Hall on the same charges.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or any other similar incidents is asked to contact Detective Michael White of the San Jose Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 408-277-4166. People who would like to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the “Submit a Tip” link here. People providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.

