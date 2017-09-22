Police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Friday morning in San Francisco, according to San Francisco Police Department.

Around 2:17 a.m., officers responded to Jerrold and Toland streets to a report of an accident involving a car and pedestrian

When officers arrived, they found a man about 57-years-old who had been struck while crossing the roadway.

The man died at the scene, according to Sgt. Michael Andraychak.

Police say the suspect car was speeding, and fled from the scene.

The SFPD Traffic Collision Investigation Unit (TCIU) is investigating the incident.

Investigators are looking for a silver sedan with windshield and front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

