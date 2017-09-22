Raiders optimistic Sean Smith will play against Redskins

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) Sean Smith’s sore neck and shoulder appear to be getting better and Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio is hopeful the veteran cornerback will be able to play Sunday in Washington.

Smith was held out of Oakland’s Week 2 win over the New York Jets and suffered a setback in practice earlier this week before being a full participant in Friday’s workout. Del Rio sounded encouraged, although Smith is still listed as questionable.

“We put it on there because there’s still a little bit of a question,” Del Rio said. “You don’t have probables anymore. Given the choices, I just left him that way.”