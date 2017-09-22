Raiders optimistic Sean Smith will play against Redskins

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2016, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Sean Smith arrives for an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, in Houston. The Oakland Raiders added another top free agent to their offseason haul, agreeing to a four-year, $40 million deal with former Kansas City cornerback Sean Smith. Smith's agent, David Canter, said Thursday, March 10, 2016, that Smith had agreed to join the big-spending Raiders. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) Sean Smith’s sore neck and shoulder appear to be getting better and Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio is hopeful the veteran cornerback will be able to play Sunday in Washington.

Smith was held out of Oakland’s Week 2 win over the New York Jets and suffered a setback in practice earlier this week before being a full participant in Friday’s workout. Del Rio sounded encouraged, although Smith is still listed as questionable.

“We put it on there because there’s still a little bit of a question,” Del Rio said. “You don’t have probables anymore. Given the choices, I just left him that way.”

