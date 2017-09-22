Sen. Bernie Sanders slams GOP, touts universal health care in San Francisco

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a health care rally at the Convention of the California Nurses Association/National Nurses Organizing Committee in San Francisco, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a health care rally at the Convention of the California Nurses Association/National Nurses Organizing Committee in San Francisco, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders is bashing the latest Republican effort to overhaul the healthcare system and touting his own government-run health care plan before an adoring California audience.

Sanders’ speech to an influential California nurses’ union Friday in San Francisco comes shortly after Republican Sen. John McCain announced he would vote “no” on the latest GOP effort to roll back President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul. Sanders is praising McCain but says the fight to preserve and expand health care access isn’t over.

Sanders made no mention of a California plan to offer universal health care backed by the nurses’ union that stalled in the Legislature. Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a candidate for governor, tells the same audience he’ll lead the fight to pass it if elected in 2018.

