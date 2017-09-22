FRESNO COUNTY (KSEE) — Children who play tackle football before the age of twelve are more likely to suffer from behavioral and cognitive problems than those who start playing football after that age, this according to a new study published by Boston University.

Youth football is a passion for Bob Sanchez. Sanchez is so dedicated, he’s been coaching children for more than 50 years. He’s president of the Clovis Rebels Youth Football program. The kids he coaches range in age from kindergarten through to sixth graders. At Fresno Unified, there is no tackle football at the elementary school level. And at Clovis Unified, you can start playing tackle football in the fifth grade, so long as the student meets the minimum weight of 60 pounds, and maximum weight of 144 pounds with pads, but not helmets.

Sanchez said football is great for social development. He commented, “They learn to bond, and they bond as a family of 35 kids. They make friends, to me, it’s unique.”

But now, there’s a new cloud over the sport he loves. A report out of Boston University has parents and medical experts on edge.

Brenna Hughes is a speech language pathologist at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, and there she also focuses her studies on brain injuries. She said, “These kids that started playing football at an earlier age when their brains are most vulnerable and still growing and developing, have more cognitive problems later in life.”

The long-term study, published in the journal Nature’s Translational Psychiatry, sampled 214 former football players. The research found that kids who play tackle football before the age of twelve double their risk of behavioral problems and triple the potential for depression later in life.

“I would not allow my kids to play football, especially at an early age,” stated Hughes.

Hughes said the findings of the study are a sobering reason for young kids to avoid putting on the pads.

She said, “Problems with memory, problem solving, impulse control, executive function.”

But, Sanchez said football is safer today than it’s ever been.

“We make sure that we go through the conditioning process, okay, and the conditioning process to know exactly what’s right how to do it, what’s wrong. And if they do something [that] is wrong, then you pull them aside where everybody is watching, go through the motions of ‘This is the way you tackle’,” ended Sanchez.

Sanchez tells me they also ensure all of their football equipment is conditioned every two years. He says safety is the number one priority.

For a full copy of the Boston University study published in the journal Nature’s Translational Psychiatry, click here.

