SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about the 49ers, concussions, and Aaron Hernandez.

The 49ers are 0-3 after the Rams outlasted them 41-39 on Thursday Night Football.

San Francisco had a chance to tie the game with a two point conversion, but the pass was tipped and intercepted.

If the hometown team had to lose in such heartbreaking fashion, at least it was to a hometown quarterback, Jared Goff.

While the game was full of scoring, it was unfortunately also full of concussions.

There were a total of four concussions, two on the 49ers and two on the Rams.

The NFL’s concussion problem continues to grow after Aaron Hernandez was found to have a severe case of CTE.

The impact-induced brain damage has been found in over 100 brains of former NFL players.

Hernandez was just 27-years-old when he took his own life. Even at that young age, his brain showed one of the most severe cases of CTE the league has seen.

Some players are choosing to get out of the game early in an attempt to avoid the serious brain trauma.

One such player is now working his dream job, writing for the HBO show “Ballers.”

It’s all in today’s Gary’s World!

