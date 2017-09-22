5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Northern California

By Published: Updated:

FERNDALE (KRON) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 off the coast of Northern California Friday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

USGS reports that the quake struck at 12:50 p.m. It was centered about 126 miles off the coast of Ferndale.

UGSG originally reported that a second quake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck seconds after much closer to the coast.

However, USGS now says there was just one quake.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s