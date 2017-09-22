5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Northern California

FERNDALE (KRON) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 off the coast of Northern California Friday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.
USGS reports that the quake struck at 12:50 p.m. It was centered about 126 miles off the coast of Ferndale.
UGSG originally reported that a second quake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck seconds after much closer to the coast.
However, USGS now says there was just one quake.
