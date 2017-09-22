SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — A 92-year-old woman says she had her purse snatched while finishing up shopping in San Rafael.

Surveillance video shows three women who police say were involved in the crime.

It happened Sept. 16 in the parking lot of the Northgate Mall on Northgate Drive.

The suspects pulled into an open parking slot across from the victim’s car.

A female suspect exited the car and forcibly took a purse from the elderly woman’s arms.

The trio then drove off.

If you recognize any of these suspects, the San Rafael Police Department would like to hear from you.

