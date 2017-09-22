VIDEO: 3 women steal purse from 92-year-old inside San Rafael mall

By and Published:

 

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — A 92-year-old woman says she had her purse snatched while finishing up shopping in San Rafael.

Surveillance video shows three women who police say were involved in the crime.

It happened Sept. 16 in the parking lot of the Northgate Mall on Northgate Drive.

The suspects pulled into an open parking slot across from the victim’s car.

A female suspect exited the car and forcibly took a purse from the elderly woman’s arms.

The trio then drove off.

If you recognize any of these suspects, the San Rafael Police Department would like to hear from you.

Mall theft

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s