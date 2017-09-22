CUPERTINO (KRON/CNN) — The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus have officially hit stores.

Both phones feature all-glass construction, wireless charging, and louder stereo speakers.

They also both have new dual cameras, but only the plus model comes with portrait lighting mode–which Apple says simulates professional lighting.

While many Apple lovers await the iPhone 10, some are saying the X model costs too much, retailing for $1,000.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES