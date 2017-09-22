CUPERTINO (KRON/CNN) — The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus have officially hit stores.
Both phones feature all-glass construction, wireless charging, and louder stereo speakers.
They also both have new dual cameras, but only the plus model comes with portrait lighting mode–which Apple says simulates professional lighting.
While many Apple lovers await the iPhone 10, some are saying the X model costs too much, retailing for $1,000.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- MAGNITUDE-6.1 EARTHQUAKE STRIKES OFF COAST OF JAPAN
- PERSONS OF INTEREST SOUGHT IN MURDER OF OAKLAND TEACHER
- KAISER HOSPITAL IN RICHMOND SHELTERS IN PLACE DUE TO GAS LEAK
- SUSPECT PLANS TO SUE ‘HERO’ WHO STOPPED ARMED ROBBERY
- JOGGER WON’T STOP POOPING IN FRONT OF FAMILY’S HOME
- ‘END OF THE WORLD’ SEPT. 23? NASA SAYS DON’T COUNT ON IT
- DOWNLOAD THE BRAND NEW KRON4 NEWS APP