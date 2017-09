VIDEO: Dramatic Coast Guard rescue caught on camera

PUERTO RICO (KRON) — One woman and two children are recovering after a dramatic rescue.

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard and British Royal Navy recovered them from the capsized vessel called Ferrel near Vieques, Puerto Rico.

Coast Guard watch-standers received a distress call on Wednesday.

Crews found them the following day.

The Ferrel was drifting in 20-feet high sea water with 100-knot winds.

