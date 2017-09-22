LOS ANGELES (KRON) — A minister in Los Angeles is back with his family after being temporarily detained by Immigrations and Customs.

Minister Noe Carilas was detained two months ago and held for crossing the border illegally back in the 1990s.

Video shows him being reunited with his family.

Carilas is from Guatemala.

Immigration officials say he is a repeat offender who uses multiple identities and nationalities to evade them.

His attorney says Carilas had been checking in with ICE for years and was trying to fix his immigration status when the arrest happened.

“I was surprised that officer decided to arrest me at that time,” Carilas said. “It was very terrible for me.”

“To know that now he’s out is a big relief, a first step to hopefully getting his case approved,” attorney Noemig Ramirez said.

Carilas is married to an American citizen.

His attorney says he works in the community and doesn’t have a criminal record.

Due to a backlog of cases, the minister may have to go back to Guatemala and wait while all of the paperwork is sorted out.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES