BERKELEY (AP) — Right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos says he is still planning to hold a “Free Speech Week” at UC Berkeley, despite reports it might be canceled.

Yiannopoulos posted a message Friday on Facebook saying: “Contrary to press reports, Free Speech Week is not cancelled.”

He said he plans to hold a news conference Saturday to explain how the event will proceed.

The University of California, Berkeley says it’s preparing tight security on the assumption the event will take place.

Meanwhile, conservative commentator Ann Coulter says she’s not coming to “Free Speech Week” at the University of California, Berkeley, amid growing signs the event could fizzle.

The university says it is planning tight security around the event organized by right-wing firebrand Yiannopoulos and scheduled to start Sunday.

Coulter told The Associated Press by email Friday that Yiannopoulos’ team was in touch about speaking but she heard the school administration was “dead set on blocking” the event so she decided not to bother.

Students and faculty at UC Berkeley say they’re getting tired of the campus being a political flashpoint.

Many students described the disruptions as an annoyance and say they try to stay away from protests due to fears about violence.

Here is the full schedule of Sept. 24-27:

Monday:

12-2: Berkeley Rally Against White Supremacy:

Defend Our Campus and Reclaim Free Speech!

5-7: Teach-ins hosted by the Forestry Club, SOGA, PALs, Speak Out Now

Tuesday:

11-12: Free Speech Alumni

12-1 Professor Kammen, author of the notorious IMPEACH letter

4-5: Talk from Dean Chemerinsky of Berkeley Law

5-6: Talk from Robert Reich

Wednesday:

5-6: Talk from Abdi Soltani of ACLU Northern California

6-7: Community performances and spoken word with Cal Slam

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES