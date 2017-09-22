Warriors’ Steph Curry says he’ll vote against team’s White House visit

OAKLAND (KRON) — Warriors’ star Stephen Curry made it clear Friday that he does not want to visit the White House.

It’s a commonality in sports for a championship-winning team to visit the current president at the White House following its season’s glorious end.

The Golden State Warriors took home the 2017 Championship and have the option to meet with President Trump in Washington D.C. to celebrate their victorious season, but they haven’t decided whether or not they will do so.

Head coach Steve Kerr recently said the team will gather and collectively decide if they will make the cross-country trip and added that it’s the players’ decision because “they’re the ones who won the championship,” as he told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry said he’ll vote against the visit when the team meets.

Kevin Durant, last season’s Finals MVP, told ESPN’s Chris Haynes in August that he didn’t respect who’s in the office and wouldn’t make the visit either.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES