PITTSBURG (KRON) — Police are on the hunt for a woman they say stole an undisclosed amount of items from a bookstore in Pittsburg.
Pictures of the suspect were caught on surveillance video at around 12:42 p.m.
It happened Sept. 14 at the Pittsburg Arts Community Foundation bookstore on Railroad Avenue.
During an audit, officers say it appears the store is missing a total of $2,100 worth of book inventory.
If you recognize the suspect, you’re asked to call Pittsburg police.
Bookstore Suspect
