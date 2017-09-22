PHOTOS: Woman caught on camera stealing from Pittsburg bookstore

PITTSBURG (KRON) — Police are on the hunt for a woman they say stole an undisclosed amount of items from a bookstore in Pittsburg.

Pictures of the suspect were caught on surveillance video at around 12:42 p.m.

It happened Sept. 14 at the Pittsburg Arts Community Foundation bookstore on Railroad Avenue.

During an audit, officers say it appears the store is missing a total of $2,100 worth of book inventory.

If you recognize the suspect, you’re asked to call Pittsburg police.

Bookstore Suspect

