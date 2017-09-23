1 hospitalized in ugly four-car crash in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK (KRON) — One person is in the hospital after a four-car crash Saturday morning in Menlo Park, according to Menlo Park Fire District.

The accident happened at Bayfront Expressway and University Avenue around 7:50 a.m.

One person was taken to Stanford Hospital.

The severity of that person’s injuries were not released.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to pry apart one of the cars involved in order to plug a fuel leak so the car could safely be removed from the scene.

Westbound Bayfront at University was shut down while law enforcement conducted an investigation and documented the scene.

No further details about the crash were released.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES