1 hospitalized in ugly four-car crash in Menlo Park

By Published:
Photo: Menlo Park Fire District

MENLO PARK (KRON) — One person is in the hospital after a four-car crash Saturday morning in Menlo Park, according to Menlo Park Fire District.

The accident happened at Bayfront Expressway and University Avenue around 7:50 a.m.

One person was taken to Stanford Hospital.

The severity of that person’s injuries were not released.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to pry apart one of the cars involved in order to plug a fuel leak so the car could safely be removed from the scene.

Westbound Bayfront at University was shut down while law enforcement conducted an investigation and documented the scene.

No further details about the crash were released.

Menlo Park Fire District Firefighters clean up the scene and secure vehicles after a four vehicle accident Saturday Morning (Menlo Park Fire District)

