49ers CEO, Jed York, responds to Trump's comments

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– President Trump doubled down on denouncing protests by NFL players and San Francisco 49ers CEO, Jed York, didn’t take too kindly to his words.

In a statement issued by York, he called the President’s comments “callous” and “offensive.”

Full statement below:

The callous and offensive comments made by the President are contradictory to what this great country stands for. Our players have exercised their rights as United States citizens in order to spark conversation and action to address social injustice. We will continue to support them in their peaceful pursuit of positive change in our country and around the world. The San Francisco 49ers will continue to work toward bringing communities, and those who serve them, closer together.”

