A’s Bruce Maxwell becomes first MLB player to kneel for anthem

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Oakland Athletics’s catcher, Bruce Maxwell became the first major-league baseball player to kneel during the National Anthem during Saturday’s game.

The moment happened just before the A’s took on the Rangers at the Oakland Coliseum. As Maxwell kneeled, left-fielder Mark Canha, placed his hands on his left shoulder in support, according to SF Gate writer Susan Slusser.

Maxwell posted a few Tweets about President Trump’s attack against athletes using their platforms to exercise their freedom of speech.

This now has gone from just a BlackLives Matter topic to just complete inequality of any man or woman that wants to stand for Their rights! — Bruce T Maxwell (@bruu_truu13) September 23, 2017

Inequality is being displayed bigger than ever right now as our president shows that freeedom of protest and speech is not allowed.. — Bruce T Maxwell (@bruu_truu13) September 23, 2017

The A’s took to Twitter to defend its players who openly display their constitutional rights.

