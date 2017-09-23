A’s Bruce Maxwell becomes first MLB player to kneel for anthem

Published:
Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell kneels during the National Anthem before the start of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Bruce Maxwell of the Oakland Athletics has become the first major league baseball player to kneel during the national anthem. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Oakland Athletics’s catcher, Bruce Maxwell became the first major-league baseball player to kneel during the National Anthem during Saturday’s game.

The moment happened just before the A’s took on the Rangers at the Oakland Coliseum. As Maxwell kneeled, left-fielder Mark Canha, placed his hands on his left shoulder in support, according to SF Gate writer Susan Slusser.

Maxwell posted a few Tweets about President Trump’s attack against athletes using their platforms to exercise their freedom of speech.

The A’s took to Twitter to defend its players who openly display their constitutional rights.

