Ayesha Curry, LeBron James respond to Trump’s White House tweet

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Saturday morning President Trump tweeted that Warriors star Stephen Curry’s invitation to the White House has been “withdrawn!” 

Curry’s wife Ayesha replied in a hurry, throwing the President somewhat of a curve ball.

Instead of talking trash, she used Trump’s tweet as a platform to advocate for a good, immediately pressing cause.

With an eye-rolling emoji she plainly said “Ok,” then posted a link to help children affected by recent earthquakes in Mexico.

LeBron James also responded, but he took a more aggressive approach.

He called the President a “bum,” and said “Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!”

This is most likely just the beginning of high-profile responses that will be fired at Trump throughout the weekend.

