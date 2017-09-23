UC Berkeley says ‘Free Speech Week’ event canceled

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Confusion swirls around the “Free Speech Week” event at the University of California, Berkeley with the school saying the event has been canceled, but a featured speaker insists it will go on.

UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof said Saturday that the Berkeley Patriot student organization told university administrators that the four-day event scheduled to start Sunday had been canceled.

But the event’s co-organizer, right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, says in a Facebook post that while the student group may have pulled out, “I and my speakers have not.”

Some headline speakers, including Ann Coulter, have backed away from the event or said their names were listed without their knowledge.

Yiannopoulos’ attempt to speak at Berkeley in February was shut down by masked anarchists who rioted on campus.

University officials are denouncing the idea that they wanted these events to be cancelled.

“The University was prepared to do whatever was necessary to support the First Amendment rights of the student organization,” the statement said.

The University has provided the following facts to the public and the campus community:

Over the course of the last eight weeks campus staff have dedicated a disproportionate amount of time facilitating the planning efforts of the student organization.

The student organization made preliminary reservations for a number of indoor and outdoor venues. The student organization was provided with contracts for the rental of two large indoor venues week ago, in mid August. They missed three deadlines to complete those contracts and confirm the reservations.

The student organization did have a confirmed reservation for one indoor venue, Anna Head Hall, which they voluntarily chose to cancel Tuesday of this week.

An entity called MILO Inc. released rosters of speakers whose names never appeared on any confirmed list provided by the student organization.

