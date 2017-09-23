FEMA tweet accidentally gives hurricane victims number for sex hotline

MIAMI, FL (WCMH) — An erroneous tweet from a Federal Emergency Management Agency office led to victims of Hurricane Irma being offered an entirely different type of help.
According to the Miami Herald, the FEMA Region 4 office tweeted the number for a sex hotline on Wednesday, instead of a hotline where hurricane victims could get help dealing with damaged roofs.
The agency told victims to call 1-800-ROOF-BLU, instead of 1-888-ROOF-BLU.
“Welcome to America’s hottest talk line. Guys, hot ladies are waiting to talk to you,” said the hotline’s recorded message. “Press ‘1’ to connect, free, now.”
The original tweet has since been deleted and replaced with the correct phone number.
#FL: If your roof was damaged due to Hurricane #Irma, Operation Blue Roof may be able to help: 1-888-ROOF-BLU or https://t.co/Y51kOUx1l3 pic.twitter.com/MQw60p96ym
— FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) September 20, 2017
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 5.7-QUAKE STRIKES OFF COAST OF NORTHERN CALIFORNIA
- 3 QUAKES HIT OFF NORTHERN CALIFORNIA’S COAST
- FOUNDER OF SF GROCERY STORE KILLED IN HIT-AND-RUN
- TV VIEWERS ALARMED BY APOCALYPTIC EMERGENCY ALERT
- MAN HITS WOMAN IN THE FACE ON BART IN THE EAST BAY
- SUSPECT PLANS TO SUE ‘HERO’ WHO STOPPED ARMED ROBBERY
- JOGGER WON’T STOP POOPING IN FRONT OF FAMILY’S HOME
- DOWNLOAD THE BRAND NEW KRON4 NEWS APP