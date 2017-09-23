Milo Yiannopoulos to hold rally at UC Berkeley

BERKELEY (AP) — Right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos says he plans to hold a rally at the University of California, Berkeley after a student group who planned a week of events with him pulled out.

His announcement Saturday added to the confusing back-and-forth about the “Free Speech Week” event at the UC Berkeley campus.

A university spokesman said earlier in the day that the Berkeley Patriot student organization told administrators that the four-day event scheduled to start Sunday had been canceled.

Yiannopoulos says he won’t be deterred and will host the event “come hell or high water.” The rally is scheduled for noon Sunday on Sproul Plaza.

Since February, four political demonstrations have turned violent with masked anarchists rioting on campus.

