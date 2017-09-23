NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, ‘disappointed’ Trump revoked Warriors’ invite

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–National Basketball Association Commissioner Adam Silver says he is “disappointed ” that President Trump revoked the Warriors’ invite to the White House but is proud that several players are “taking an active role in their communities.”
Check out Silver’s full statement below:
