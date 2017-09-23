Oakland church hosts shoe giveaway



OAKLAND (KRON)– For more than two decades one Oakland church, has pledged to help children get ready for the school year with a new pair of shoes.

First African Methodist Episcopal Church passed out thousands of new shoes to Oakland residents on Saturday at the Oracle Arena.

The church started the tradition 21 years ago in their parking lot, but with the help of sponsors and hundreds of volunteers, it has grown.

Oakland sports teams stepped up to the plate. The Warriors handed out backpacks and the Oakland A’s Bruce Maxwell signed autographs and took pictures with attendees.

KRON4’s Pam Moore attends the event every year after recognizing the need in the community.

