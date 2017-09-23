Oakland church hosts shoe giveaway

By and Published:


OAKLAND (KRON)– For more than two decades one Oakland church, has pledged to help children get ready for the school year with a new pair of shoes.

First African Methodist Episcopal Church passed out thousands of new shoes to Oakland residents on Saturday at the Oracle Arena.

The church started the tradition 21 years ago in their parking lot, but with the help of sponsors and hundreds of volunteers, it has grown.

Oakland sports teams stepped up to the plate. The Warriors handed out backpacks and the Oakland A’s Bruce Maxwell signed autographs and took pictures with attendees.

KRON4’s Pam Moore attends the event every year after recognizing the need in the community.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s