SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect, who allegedly stole from a Walgreens store in Santa Rosa Saturday morning.

Around 3:59 a.m., a man entered entered the Walgreens at 4610 Highway 12, according to Santa Rosa Police Department.

He was “carrying a black long gun and demanded prescription medications,” police said.

After obtaining an unknown amount of prescription medications, he fled from the store.

The suspect is described as a white man with a thin build, about 6 feet 2 inches tall.

He was wearing a white mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, brown pants, and black shoes with white soles, police said.

No one was injured inside of the store during the robbery.

Surveillance video was able to capture an image of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the SRPD Violent Crimes Investigation Team at 707 543-3590. Callers can remain anonymous.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES