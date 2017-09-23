Police: Over 300 protesters halt traffic in Berkeley for ‘No Hate in the Bay’ rally

BERKELEY (KRON) — A group of at least 300 protesters are causing major traffic problems in Berkeley Saturday afternoon, according to Berkeley Police Department.
The group is part of a demonstration called the “No Hate in the Bay” rally.
This protest falls on the same day that U.C. Berkeley’s student group, Berkeley Patriot, cancelled their free speech event.
"No Hate in the Bay" march/rally in #Berkeley almost underway. 63rd/Adeline @kron4news pic.twitter.com/as4TNbQu5v
— Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) September 23, 2017
Police say the demonstrators are marching northbound on Telegraph Ave. from Ashby Ave. toward south campus.
All lanes of traffic are blocked in this area, police said.
Anticipate delays, or consider taking alternate routes.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 5.7-QUAKE STRIKES OFF COAST OF NORTHERN CALIFORNIA
- 3 QUAKES HIT OFF NORTHERN CALIFORNIA’S COAST
- FOUNDER OF SF GROCERY STORE KILLED IN HIT-AND-RUN
- TV VIEWERS ALARMED BY APOCALYPTIC EMERGENCY ALERT
- MAN HITS WOMAN IN THE FACE ON BART IN THE EAST BAY
- SUSPECT PLANS TO SUE ‘HERO’ WHO STOPPED ARMED ROBBERY
- JOGGER WON’T STOP POOPING IN FRONT OF FAMILY’S HOME
- DOWNLOAD THE BRAND NEW KRON4 NEWS APP