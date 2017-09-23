Police: Over 300 protesters halt traffic in Berkeley for ‘No Hate in the Bay’ rally

BERKELEY (KRON) — A group of at least 300 protesters are causing major traffic problems in Berkeley Saturday afternoon, according to Berkeley Police Department.

The group is part of a demonstration called the “No Hate in the Bay” rally.

This protest falls on the same day that U.C. Berkeley’s student group, Berkeley Patriot, cancelled their free speech event.

Police say the demonstrators are marching northbound on Telegraph Ave. from Ashby Ave. toward south campus.

All lanes of traffic are blocked in this area, police said.

Anticipate delays, or consider taking alternate routes.

