Police: Several Berkeley roads closed due to protest

BERKELEY (KRON)-Several roads are closed in Berkeley due to nearly 200 protesters blocking traffic, Berkeley police said on Saturday.

Here are the closures:

Bancroft Way is closed from Bowditch Street west

Durant is closed from Dana Street east

College Avenue is closed at Channing Way for northbound traffic

Police haven’t provided an estimated time of reopening.

