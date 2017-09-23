VIDEO: Trump tells Stephen Curry that White House visit is off

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry poses for photos during NBA basketball team media day Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump says if a basketball player doesn’t want to visit the White House to celebrate an NBA title, then don’t bother showing up.

That’s Trump’s response on Twitter to star Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors — who’s made it clear he’s not interested in a traditional post-title White House visit.

Curry told reporters on Friday: “I don’t want to go … my beliefs stay the same.”

And now Trump’s weighed in: “Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

It’s not immediately clear whether Trump was rescinding the invitation for Curry or the entire team.

Team officials had planned to meet in the coming days to decide whether to make the visit.

