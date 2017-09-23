VIDEO: Erratic driver caught on camera trying to run woman over

LAS VEGAS (WFLA) — Disturbing cell phone video out of Las Vegas shows an erratic driver trying to run a woman over.

In the video, the driver is seen driving around the woman and two children in his orange Mustang.

Officials say he started chasing her with his car when she walked away after the two got into an argument.

According to witnesses, the man nearly hit kids leaving a nearby school as he drove around in circles.

At one point in the video, a child can be seen falling down.

Former police officer Reverend Dwight Grant eventually stopped the man, who was later arrested. He is now facing attempted murder charges.

