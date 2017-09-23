Warriors respond to Trump disinviting Steph Curry to White House

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Warriors have issued an official response to President Trump’s tweet “withdrawing” Steph Curry’s invitation to the team’s White House visit.

Curry had said he was not interested in the traditional event American championship teams usually have with the president.

That raised Trump’s ire, with the president citing what he called Curry’s hesitation to accept.

Golden State’s statement explains that the team was preparing to discuss the potential trip to the Capitol as a team sometime Saturday.

However, after seeing the President’s tweet the team feels it is “clear that we’re not invited.”

The Warriors are still planning on traveling to Washington D.C. in February, according to the statement.

Instead of meeting with President Trump, the team will go to “celebrate equality, diversity, and inclusion.”

Statement from the Golden State Warriors: pic.twitter.com/6kk6ofdu9X — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) September 23, 2017

A lengthy list of athletes and other prominent sports figures are sounding off on Twitter, expressing their opinions of Trump’s “disinvitation.”

Of course, Curry’s wife Ayesha and several teammates are among the high-profile list.

Trump is also under fire for controversial comments about NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem.

