11 arrests during Berkeley protests

BERKELEY (KRON)– Berkeley police made 11 arrests during Sunday’s protests after suspects were found with banned weapons and violating safety restrictions in certain areas.
On Saturday Berkeley police were made aware of possible protests after right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos said he planned to hold a rally at the University of California, Berkeley.
Yiannopoulos’ announcement came after a student group who planned a week of events with him pulled out.
The Berkeley Police Department released a statement on rules imposed for designated parks and streets. The statement also provided a list of prohibited items:
- Metal pipes
- Lengths of lumber or wood (any size)
- Wooden dowels
- Poles or staffs
- Baseball bats or sticks modified for use as a weapon
- Glass bottles or metal cans modified for use as a weapon
- Bricks
- Rocks
- Pepper or bear spray (OC spray)
- Mace
- Knives or daggers
- Firearms
- Shields
- Axes, axe handles, or hatchets
- Ice picks
- Razor blades
- Tasers
- Improvised explosive devices (IEDs)
- Spray cans
- Fire works
- Smoke canisters
- Dynamite
- Heavy-gauge chain
- Torches, lanterns or other devices that use fire or fuel
- Slingshots
- Any other item that is generally considered an “implement of riot” that can be used as a weapon
Several protestors violated the imposed regulations by bringing the prohibited items and were arrested.
