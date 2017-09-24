11 arrests during Berkeley protests

BERKELEY (KRON)– Berkeley police made 11 arrests during Sunday’s protests after suspects were found with banned weapons and violating safety restrictions in certain areas.

On Saturday Berkeley police were made aware of possible protests after right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos said he planned to hold a rally at the University of California, Berkeley.

Yiannopoulos’ announcement came after a student group who planned a week of events with him pulled out.

The Berkeley Police Department released a statement on rules imposed for designated parks and streets. The statement also provided a list of prohibited items:

Metal pipes

Lengths of lumber or wood (any size)

Wooden dowels

Poles or staffs

Baseball bats or sticks modified for use as a weapon

Glass bottles or metal cans modified for use as a weapon

Bricks

Rocks

Pepper or bear spray (OC spray)

Mace

Knives or daggers

Firearms

Shields

Axes, axe handles, or hatchets

Ice picks

Razor blades

Tasers

Improvised explosive devices (IEDs)

Spray cans

Fire works

Smoke canisters

Dynamite

Heavy-gauge chain

Torches, lanterns or other devices that use fire or fuel

Slingshots

Any other item that is generally considered an “implement of riot” that can be used as a weapon

Several protestors violated the imposed regulations by bringing the prohibited items and were arrested.

